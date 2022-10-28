Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $228.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

