CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 251 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

