CX Institutional Invests $38,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Loews by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Loews by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Loews by 3.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Loews by 181.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE L opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

