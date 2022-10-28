CX Institutional Takes $40,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 213.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $80.65 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.