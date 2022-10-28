453 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $98.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

