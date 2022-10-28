CX Institutional Invests $35,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.