CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $283.58 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day moving average is $267.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

