CX Institutional Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFG opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $82.65.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.