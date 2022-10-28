CX Institutional Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,057 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4,613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 41,103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,934.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.