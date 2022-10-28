CX Institutional Buys New Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $162.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

