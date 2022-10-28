CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 549 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after buying an additional 118,543 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.83.

CBRE opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

