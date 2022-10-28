CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $478,723.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

