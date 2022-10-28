CX Institutional Invests $39,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

