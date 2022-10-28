CX Institutional Invests $37,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAWW opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.