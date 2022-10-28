CX Institutional Purchases New Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,761 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,647,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

