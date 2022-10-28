CX Institutional Makes New $41,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 236,929 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $142.02 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.