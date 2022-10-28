Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,000. Balchem comprises approximately 11.2% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.29% of Balchem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 320,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.60. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.