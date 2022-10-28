Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $103.80 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

