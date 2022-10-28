Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.19 Million Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

