Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

