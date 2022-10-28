Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.66.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.