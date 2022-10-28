Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,071 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $260,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 309,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

