Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

AYI stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

