Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

