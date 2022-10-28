Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZTA. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Azenta Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZTA stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $124.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

