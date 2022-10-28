Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.