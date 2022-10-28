Xponance Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $56.60 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

