Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Biohaven by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.6 %

Biohaven stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $990.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,234,237 shares of company stock worth $18,186,009 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.