Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $309,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in SPX Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

