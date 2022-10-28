Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,176 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $89.08 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

