Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

