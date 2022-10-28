Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 367.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

MDU opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

