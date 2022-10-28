Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,040,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after purchasing an additional 155,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.06. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.