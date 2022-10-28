Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 20,487 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,541.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,164,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 1,120,260 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

