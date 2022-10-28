Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.41 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

