Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $2.44 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.1 %

FYBR stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

