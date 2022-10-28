Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.43 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

