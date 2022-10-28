First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 4,535.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

