Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,694,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

