The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

