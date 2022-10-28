Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Concentrix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Concentrix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Concentrix by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $119.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.65. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,340. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.