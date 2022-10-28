Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.49. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

