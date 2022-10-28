IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after buying an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after buying an additional 378,716 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after buying an additional 294,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at IAC

IAC Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.