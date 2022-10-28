Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in H&R Block by 43.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 23.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

HRB opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.