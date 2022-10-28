First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $56,000 Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Middleby by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,804,000 after buying an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Middleby by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Middleby stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

