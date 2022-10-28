40,019 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200,373 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,577,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.