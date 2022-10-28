First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1,623.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,140 shares of company stock worth $17,932,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.42.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

