Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 129,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

