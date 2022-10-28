First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 11.4% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

