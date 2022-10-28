Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.55 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $20,918,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 15.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $1,479,547.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,372,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,603,420.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock worth $21,976,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

